At Eversource, we’re focused on innovative solutions that lower costs for our customers, improve reliability and advance clean energy in New Hampshire. As part of those efforts, we’ve proposed the Westmoreland Clean Innovation Project, a portfolio of clean energy applications that will reduce the frequency and duration of power outages in the town, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the Monadnock Region on the cutting edge of our clean energy future.
Because it is served by only one major power line, Westmoreland has been more prone to power outages when compared to other communities in recent years. To address those issues and to enhance reliability in the town, this innovative clean energy project will complement locally targeted energy efficiency initiatives and a statewide “Bring Your Own Device” program with the installation of a 1.7 MW/7.1 MWh lithium ion battery that will provide back-up power for up to four hours. In all, the Westmoreland Clean Innovation Project will help ensure continued service to nearly 450 residential customers, local businesses, and critical facilities like the fire station, elementary school and county nursing home during emergencies and other interruptions.
As a “non-wires alternative,” the project will avoid construction of a $6 million, 10-mile distribution circuit to improve reliability, and it will deliver cost savings to our customers over the course of its life by helping manage energy use during times of peak demand. The project will also provide several opportunities for local customers to participate in the statewide “Bring Your Own Device” program, which provides incentives to participating residential customers whose customer-owned batteries, Wi-Fi thermostats, or other devices are used for load reduction.
The use of flexible resources to better serve our customers, enhance reliability, lower costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is paramount to advancing a clean energy future. The Westmoreland Clean Innovation Project is just one example of our commitment at Eversource to these goals, which also includes our Community Solar Clean Innovation Project to provide the benefits of solar to low- and moderate-income customers as well as a proposed microgrid in partnership with the University of New Hampshire and the town of Durham. As we work with stakeholders across the state to help empower New Hampshire’s clean energy future, we look forward to continued collaboration with Westmoreland and Cheshire County leaders, residents and businesses to make the benefits of this innovative project a reality for our customers.
CHARLOTTE ANCEL
780 North Commercial St.
Manchester
(This writer is director of clean energy strategy, policy and development at Eversource.)
