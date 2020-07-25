If anyone requires yet another reason to remove the vulgar, untruthful, dangerously unfit occupant of our White House after powerful condemnations from honored U.S. military generals, the global medical and scientific communities, respected environmentalists, even ultra-conservative Republican hawk John Bolton, and all we common citizens who recognize the accumulating harm done to our national reputation, then please consider a recent article from The New York Times, the nation’s paper of record.
The article, available on The Times’ website or via Google, details the current administration’s barbaric reversal of Obama-era protections for wild animals, specifically in Alaskan territories. These hunting “techniques” include using artificial light to illuminate den interiors, shoot and kill hibernating mother bears and their cubs, killing wolves along with their unweaned pups, shooting swimming caribou from motorboats, and other atrocities.
This was not an opinion piece; rather, a factual news report. Wolves, by the way, mate for life and parent their offspring with shared dedication.
In one book of her poetry, “Red Bird,” the late Mary Oliver penned a short piece about how we as a nation might be remembered:
“Of the Empire
We will be known as a culture that feared death, that tried to vanquish insecurity for the few and cared little for the penury of the many. We will be known as a culture that taught and rewarded the amassing of things, that spoke little if at all about the quality of life for people (other people), for dogs, for rivers. All the world, in our eyes, they will say, was a commodity. And they will say that this structure was held together politically, which it was, and they will say also that our politics was no more than an apparatus to accommodate the feelings of the heart, and that the heart, in those days, was small and hard, and full of meanness.”
LYNNE PARZINI McEWAN
205 Joquith Road
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.