This letter is long overdue.
Whenever I leave the clinic or Cheshire Medical Center, I am so grateful that we have those facilities available to not only Keene, but to the greater community.
My family and I have utilized the Keene clinic since its days on Main Street, and Cheshire Medical Center since it was Elliot Community Hospital, for events from birth to end of life and everything in between including some scary emergency room visits.
The care that I have received from everybody has been excellent and the entire staff has demonstrated a high degree of professionalism. So here’s a sincere “thank you” to all of you for helping to make our lives heathier.
MARC TIEGER
18 Bradley Court
Jaffrey
