There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on health-care workers throughout the country. Long hours, self-isolation, uncertainty and watching individuals suffer symptoms without the ability to have a loved one nearby is a lot for anyone to bear. So there is little surprise to see stories on the national news about health-care workers feeling burned out and changing careers.
Here in New Hampshire, we’ve seen our share of all that as well but have been fortunate to have a governor who has worked from day one to provide us with the support and resources we need to combat this lingering contagion.
Talking to my colleagues, we can all agree, without Gov. Sununu’s commitment and focus on this issue things could have been a lot worse. We appreciate Chris Sununu’s early push for our state to receive ample quantities of the vaccine as soon as possible and the dedication he’s shown in promoting the importance of being vaccinated and boosted.
No one will ever forget the commitment and creativity Gov. Sununu employed to work with the federal government and our very own Dean Kamen to ensure we received enough (literally millions) personal protective equipment we needed to safely care for our patients. Health-care workers, like myself, are incredibly grateful for the leadership Gov. Sununu has shown and continues to provide throughout this pandemic.
