Oh my, what a challenge to understand the happenings in our country! We are told we that we need to spend $5 trillion, and the government promises it’s totally free.
DHHS Secretary Mayorkas insists the southern border is closed, while television stations show tens of thousands crossing into America. We watch those thousands being welcomed across the border without COVID tests or vaccinations, while our heroic medical professionals are being dismissed for not being vaccinated.
We are told that the vaccinated are protected, but the unvaccinated are somehow a danger to them. We are told of an imminent executive order that many workers be vaccinated or subsequently fired, while the White House and Congress are to be somehow exempt.
We are told that natural gas is largely responsible for our historic world-leading 15 percent decrease in carbon emissions since 2005, but wait, we’d better stop producing natural gas.We sit through executive orders shutting down or regulating our energy infrastructure (like the Keystone pipeline) while simultaneously begging OPEC and the oil industry to increase production so as to lower prices.
We hear that growing inflation is only transitory, and that was six months ago. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain indicates that the nearly 6 percent inflation only affects the “high class” in our society; well then, my low-class shopping habits should spare me. We are told that critical race theory is not being taught in our schools, yet read about parents discovering students of different races being separated from each other, as if we’re in the 1950s.
We are told that it is OK for Afghans that specifically worked for the terrorist Taliban to be welcomed to our country as refugees, while American moms who question curriculum at school board meetings need to be investigated as domestic terrorists. We are told that “America is back” as we cut and run in Afghanistan from Bagram airbase without telling any of our allies. We are told that a Marine officer, Stuart Scheller, is facing a court martial for criticizing superiors about their role in the Afghanistan debacle, while Chief of Staff Gen. Milley publicly criticized his commander in chief without a consequence.
Now I’m telling you it’s a good time for an upside-down cake. Does anyone have a good recipe? I want to pick up the ingredients before they disappear from the store shelves.
THOMAS TALBOT, Winchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.