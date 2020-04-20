Do you ever feel like you are on the U.S.S. Titanic? Watching the daily briefings from the White House, the Titanic’s bridge, gives me that feeling. We have a captain (president) who cannot make up his mind who is leading his virus task force. He constantly misrepresents facts and the directions the public should follow. He seems determined to open up the country to business activity before we have a clear and discernible path to success.
Experts such as Dr. Fauci indicate we need to employ countrywide tests to determine who has or has had the virus and recovered. Certainly, we should test the active workforce, giving authorities the ability to know where the virus is active and where it is not. In addition, we need in-depth contact investigations on all who are infected and symptomatic, so we know who is likely spreading the virus and needs to be quarantined.
Recently, the White House announced the national stockpile of critical items purchased for the purpose of fighting a major influenza epidemic was for the federal government’s purposes. So, states, cities and towns are on their own. That started a bidding war among the states, cites, municipalities, hospitals and clinics to acquire what assets remained in the commercial sector. And resulted in utter chaos in the desperate search to acquire the necessary resources to fight this horrendous disease.
One result of this management approach concerns Colorado’s purchase of 500 ventilators; when the government learned of the purchase, it directed the ventilators to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). Then the president announced he was sending 100 ventilators to Colorado at the request of the Republican senator who is in a close election with his Democratic rival.
Is this the conduct we expect from our elected government officials during a pandemic?
JAMES POPLIN
123 Crestview Drive
Jaffrey
