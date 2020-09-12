Keene is a unique community. Kindness prevails, even in these difficult days.
Recently, I was shopping for groceries at Hannaford. I had two bags of flour, one whole wheat and one white. I needed both for bread-baking. When the cashier said I was limited to one bag, I expressed surprise and dismay — politely of course. The amazing woman behind me in the checkout line offered to put one in her own selected items. Then, as if that weren’t enough, she wouldn’t take my money.
I am thanking her publicly, but also the many citizens of Keene for their generosity and support exemplified by this lovely lady. We are indeed all in this together!
Sincerely,
BRENDA DUNN
1 Riverton St.
Keene
