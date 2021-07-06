I am responding to your recent article relating to the future of the Bond Wellness Center, gathering place for over 1,600 members who previously benefited from wellness activities at the Monadnock Community Hospital.
Understandable as it is, related to near-post pandemic conditions and the growing needs for rehab and physical therapy, absent from the board of trustees’ statement is recognition that wellness is much more than those important components.
As stated by the Oxford definition: “Wellness is more than being free from illness; it is a dynamic process of change and growth. It is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
A comprehensive wellness program aims at preventing or at least reducing the need for costly medical procedures. Closing the center to its original and most successful wellness ventures for an indefinite period of time suggests that a renaming of the facility may be in order. It is a misnomer to use the umbrella term wellness for singular medical recovery functions of rehabilitation and physical therapy.
As a charter member and active participant in all aspects of the former wellness program, including rehab and physical therapy, I give witness to the quality of life dimensions that go well beyond those activities of fitness and exercise which have been referred to outside vendors. Is there any way to serve those of us who feel a sense of loss for the therapy of the pool and the positive social interaction of the facility?
Linking prevention with recovery would be true to the mission of our beloved community hospital if its network of professionals referred clients to reimbursable educational wellness programs. Seems like a lot of former members would benefit from prevention education on issues that often lead to costly rehab or physical therapy.
Could MCH promote educational prevention programs that would come closer to what I believe is the true promise of the Bond Wellness Center?
Respectfully,
OWEN R. HOUGHTON, Jaffrey
