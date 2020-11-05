Why do we need to wear mask?
To answer that question, you would need to call a lawyer.
“Because smallpox, polio, childhood immunizations, no smoking in public areas, mandatory seatbelts and Obamacare have been mandated (for the good of society) a precedence has been set. That precedence is that your rights (all of them) can be taken away if government authority decides it is for the “good of society.”
It can be religious in nature, against your morals, against you bodily, against your family, privately or personal — makes no difference. That precedence is being established in all the laws they are dictating such as two-week quarantine, taking temperature, not crossing state lines etc. That’s why they are not being enforced. All they are meant to do is set a precedence for the future, when they decide to force the issue.
Gustave Gilbert, an American psychologist fluent in German, was responsible for interviewing Hermann Göring, Hitler’s righthand man during World War II.
Gilbert asked Goering: “How did you get the German people to follow you?”
Göring: “… it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a parliament or a Communist dictatorship.”
Gilbert: “In a democracy the people have some say in the matter ... and in the United States only Congress can declare wars.”
Göring: “… voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”
This time you are being attacked by a virus that is educated. It can slither under doors and into locked houses. It can find you in the woods or riding your bike. It can get you anywhere no matter how young and healthy you are. It does not attack when you are eating but will attack you when you enter the front door of an eatery. It will attack when walking on the street but will not when you are rioting or having a rally against racism. It hovers over beaches and attacks adults but does not bother children.
Anyone who is not wearing a mask lacks patriotic duty to save mankind and it is all China’s fault.
PEGGY SCHAUFFLER
P.O. Box 10306
Swanzey
