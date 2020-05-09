It seems that some people choose not to wear face masks when in public because they don’t want others to think they are afraid of the COVID-19 virus.
Wearing face masks is not about you! Wearing a mask protects others, not oneself. Unfortunately, people inadvertently shed the virus into the air when they are not yet sick or not particularly sick.
Be a hero! Wear a mask when you are interacting with others.
JOHN N. WALTER JR., M.D.
38 Felt Road
Keene
