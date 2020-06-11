Recently, there were two letters using scientific facts to justify not wearing a mask when inside. I support scientific facts as much as these letter writers do, but it is important to use the science in the right way.
CDC supports wearing masks when inside, but this is not to prevent the wearer of the mask from being exposed to the virus. It is true that cloth masks cannot protect us from viral particles in the air. The masks are for an entirely different purpose. They are for us to keep our droplets to ourselves, thus reducing the chance that there are any viral particles circulating in the first place.
Both CDC and the N.H. Department of Public Health tell us we are protecting others, not ourselves. What we are doing is reducing the chance of any of us being exposed to the virus as a result of going into a store. This is incredibly important because of another scientific fact: people are contagious without symptoms. You might feel perfectly fine, go into a store, and your virus-infected droplets can go past my mask and I get sick.
We all want our economy to open. We all want our local businesses to survive. Whether this can actually happen depends on us helping. Here is the scientific fact that really matters: Every single study has clearly demonstrated that when most people wear masks, the transmission rate of the virus is significantly reduced. This is a really small price to pay for our being able to go safely to a store.
PAULA STAMPS
202 Stage Road, Chesterfield
