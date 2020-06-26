What is all the fuss about wearing masks?
Personally I don’t like them at all, but in the interest of my fellow man, I do wear them. Because the virus can be asymptomatic, we owe it to others to protect them, just like we want others to wear one to protect us.
Had an appointment at the clinic the other day. The folks working the “front line” were so pleasant doing their job that I was prompted to say thank you. The staff inside was just as courteous. It certainly makes their job more difficult because of the masks and face shields, but they do it. Being hard of hearing myself, it’s either laugh and say I can’t hear you or be a jerk and get upset.
We live in a time, my opinion, when just about everyone gets what they want and don’t think of others. Thank goodness there are some who DO think of others. Get on the bandwagon, think of others, wear that mask, help curtail the virus.
ELEANOR BALL
150 River St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.