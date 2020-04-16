The COVID-19 virus has definitely arrived in our region.
In addition to taking precautions such as staying in, using social distancing, repeated hand washing, etc., the CDC has now recommended that we each wear a face mask when going out.
However, on a recent trip around town, it became clear that many people are still not taking that advice, since there were few masks to be seen.
More and more information has been coming out about how COVID-19 can be communicated — and that it most likely can be spread by pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers. We also now know that droplets containing the virus can hang in the air for much longer than we previously thought.
From data, we can also see that countries that put a high value on mask wearing have been able to greatly flatten the curve and reduce illness and death. And in some of these countries it’s actually considered rude to go out without your mask.
Given all these things, it’s becoming clear that wearing a mask is an important step we can each take to keep ourselves, our families, and the other members of our community safe.
While we do not want to take any masks from our health professionals on the front lines, we can use a simple homemade cloth mask to prevent contagion — from both giving and receiving the coronavirus. And adding a simple HEPA filter can help protect everyone even more.
For more information about how to make easy no-sew masks — with or without filters — and how to properly use a mask, you can go to the Facebook page: Monadnock Covid-19 Mask Connection, (www.facebook.com/Monadnock-Covid-19-Mask-Connection-112008020450207/).
We are lucky to be part of a powerful, caring community. How about we protect ourselves and each other and begin to wear a mask when going out today?
As the new saying goes: “My mask protects you; your mask protects me.”
SHARON ROUSMANIERE
180 Middletown Road
Roxbury
MARCIA DUFFY
16 Russell St.
Keene
