How have we come to where we are now?
Since I was a kid I have heard stories of people who through their faith have been the embodiment of love and of that, which is good. In the industrial sector there were fine men who built wonderful businesses and took great pride in being able to pay their people among the best wages in the world.
When I was young, after the second World War, I remember how strong and vibrant the economy and industries of the United States and Canada were. When you looked at the world, American goods and products were being produced and being sold throughout the world and our economy was vibrant with the success of our industry.
All the Fortune 500 companies were very solid and the captains of American industry practiced good stewardship. And they wanted their people that were working for them to be among the highest paid workers in the world through their efficiency and the use of modern industrial equipment.
Then something began to happen where CEOs were put in charge of companies that would borrow large amounts of money and the doors were opened to do business with countries that did not treat their labor forces very well or pay them much more than slave wages. The new CEOs, through borrowing large amounts of money for new equipment to stay competitive with countries that paid their people slave wages, gradually put their companies into great debt to the banking institutions.
As a result, the industry of America gradually became empty hulks, that now were just money-making machines for the banks they were in debt to.
As a result, the top 50 businesses, with one exception, went from being productive businesses that produced goods, to where the top 50 institutions in the United States were all financial institutions, that were making money off the debt of America’s business institutions that had fallen into debt to them.
There is an old saying that the borrower is slave to the lender. In this case most of our Fortune 500 companies became slaves through their debt to the world banking system. Where once, most of our companies were prosperous, most of them had become debt machines for the banks.
This is why our five biggest megabanks control 80 percent of the country’s assets and, through loans, 40 times the assets of this country.
BRAD LANE
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.