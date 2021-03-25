Seems lying has become a standard practice in politics, education and businesses on earth. Agenda 21 is a reality happening for decades. This one world governance says they have “the science,” but only “science” they choose to accomplish their goals, including eliminating ones they label unfit or are contrary to them. Not different than Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, Stalin, cartels, antifa and socialistic communism did or seek doing while promoting their deluded utopia. The founders came with vision for a city on a hill. Example of people founded on truths of God’s Word. People working together, respectfully treating all in life-giving ways. (Colossians 3)
The Bible is an amazing book; not a science textbook but surely reveals scientific truths: i.e. Isaiah 40:22 “… He that sitteth upon the circle of the earth … .” Written 2,700+ years ago and before the Earth was considered round. Darwin believed cells were simple organisms. The discovery of DNA shows how wrong he was! Our DNA also reveals our gender. We have a creator; we’ve been given a gift (Ourselves! male and female).
Founders used the words “creation” and “Creator.” The majority were Bible-believing Christians. The Declaration of Independence declared notable divinely inspired words. The words “all men are created equal” are hope for untold numbers of people since declared: Lafayette 1789; Elizabeth Stanton 1848 “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal.” Women’s Rights Convention; President Abraham Lincoln 1863 “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”; Mahatma Gandhi 1930; Martin Luther King, Jr. 1963 “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.’”; President Ronald Reagan 1984 “We believe — and we believe it so deeply that Americans know these words by heart: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
GARY BEAUCHESNE
Keene
