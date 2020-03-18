This is an excerpt from a novel I’m reading:
“We who are about him, have, in our various positions, done our part, to confirm him in his way of thinking; but if we had not done so, others would — or they would not have been about him; Mr. Domby has had to deal with none but submissive and dependent persons, who have bowed the knee, and bent the neck, before him. He has never known what it is to have angry pride and strong resentment opposed to him ... Mr. Domby is so prone to pervert even facts to his own view, when he is at all opposed ...”
Who are you thinking about? The novel was written in 1848.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.