Dear Cheshire County constituents,
We are excited to endorse Emmett Soldati for N.H. Democratic Party chair. Emmett has a detailed, people-centered platform to transform the party into an even more inclusive and successful organization. We believe that Emmett’s leadership will help Democratic success in the midterm elections, which is necessary if we hope to pass statewide policies to help working people, expand educational and economic opportunity, and secure a brighter future for everyone in our state.
As a small business owner and activist with management experience in large corporations and international nonprofits, Emmett knows how to lead. He is a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ people, reproductive justice, climate justice, and prioritizing our Main Street economy.
While celebrating the wins for Joe Biden and the federal delegation, Soldati wants to address head-on the recent Democratic losses in our state on the Executive Council, the Senate and the House, and the unsuccessful attempt to unseat Gov. Chris Sununu.
The job of the Democratic Party chair is to manage how we raise and expend resources, how we attract and retain talent, and how we set strategy not just for the next two years, but the next twenty. Emmett’s plan will build a state party that draws its strength from continuous engagement with communities and a focus on local issues. The plan will empower candidates by lowering barriers to running for office and making sure that town and county chairs are equipped with the resources they need to get Democrats elected.
As Leah Plunkett, who ran against Emmett in last year’s Executive Council race, has pointed out, “running in the same primary as Emmett, I was struck by the impression that he was running ‘alongside’ rather than ‘against’ the rest of the candidates. I saw firsthand how his campaign and message resonated with so many people previously uninspired by our politics. His campaign showed all of us what is possible for the future of this party.”
We ask that you join us in supporting the election of Emmett Soldati as the chair of the N.H. Democratic Party. We believe the vast majority of our constituents want to see a more energized, inclusive party, in which all Democrats feel warmly welcomed.
If you share our enthusiasm, we urge you to contact members of Cheshire County Democratic Committee, who each have a vote in this election, and voice your support for Emmett and his vision for our party.
Respectfully,
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL, JOE SCHAPIRO, SPARKY VON PLINSKY, LARRY WELKOWITZ, SHAUN FILIAULT, BOBBY WILLIAMS and RANDY FILIAULT
Keene
LUCIUS PARSHALL
Swanzey
