We enthusiastically support Andrew Maneval, the Democratic candidate, to replace Doug Ley as state representative in the special election on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Cheshire District 9, comprising Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
Maneval is the best person because his priorities are quality public schools for every child, affordable health care for all, and economic growth that leaves no one behind.
He has shown the ability to work with a diverse set of people and get things accomplished!
We urge you to vote for Andrew Maneval on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
ALLEN J. DAVIS
FELICITY POOL
Dublin
