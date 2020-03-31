I really thought the U.S. Senate was going to pass emergency relief and stimulus to handle the fallout of COVID-19, but I guess Sen. Shaheen and Sen. Hassan had other plans.
Their procedural vote against the aid package that would give out-of-work Americans and families relief and economic stimulus was purely partisan politics, and we should all be ashamed to be represented by them in the U.S. Senate.
We have an opportunity to replace one of our U.S. senators, Jeanne Shaheen, this November. We should not take that opportunity for granted.
JANE B. JOHNSON
P.O. Box 10234
Swanzey
(Note: This letter was submitted before the compromise bill on an economic stimulus was agreed to and signed.)
