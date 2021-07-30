Likely most folks agree on one observation — these are “different” times. We may be miles apart on causes and solutions.
For centuries cultures everywhere faced different and challenging times, but I dare say, none so universal and overwhelming as what we now together face.
Then as now, individuals rose to search the causes and reverse the damages. Their examples inspire us now here to do what is needed to reverse the threats we face.
New Hampshire is fortunate to have several past examples, the most recent being the late Doris Granny D Haddock. We who knew her personally realize we were lucky beyond words to have her in our lives, making us better persons than we otherwise would have been.
Her example continues to inspire countless others, near and far, who have learned about her from writings, films and word of mouth. Many more will be needed to save all we hold dear. Do not wait to become one of the needed many.
Running now through early fall is an exceptionally fine exhibit at Peterborough’s Mariposa Museum — portraits and stories of people who have made positive differences, including Granny D. These people are paid due tribute by Rob Shetterly’s amazing work “Americans Who Tell The Truth.” The exhibit is one not to be missed.
On Aug. 15, Open Democracy, inspired by Granny D, will hold a walk and rally in Keene. Every resource the organization has is fully dedicated to advancing the causes here in New Hampshire to which Granny D gave her life, and that she knew others would need to continue — tying the role of money to all other problems. The walk begins at 2 p.m., followed by a rally on Central Square starting about 3:30 p.m. Speakers include Jim Rousmaniere and others who personally knew Granny D.
Many other New Hampshire organizations including NH 350.org, Rights and Democracy New Hampshire, N.H. League of Conservation Voters, N.H. League of Women Voters and the Sunrise Movement focus on specific problems that Granny D cared about and knew needed solutions.
May citizenship, not partisanship, bring us all, regardless of age, gender, religion or skin color, together. As Granny D said: “There is the politics of love and there is the politics of fear.”
We have little time left for fear. May we each seek, as did Granny D, provable facts and science-based truths to guide all we say and do.
RUTH MEYER
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.