Noted counselor, Courtland Lee, said that “The origin of problems and impediments … often lie not in individuals but in an intolerant, restrictive, or unsafe environment.”
For some time, colleges and universities that prepare people for the helping professions have been teaching advocacy for a good reason. Many people with mental health issues exist in a context that causes or exacerbates them. People who are depressed, suicidal or anxious may live in high poverty and high crime areas and/or are the targets of racism, sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism or ethnocentrism.
Therefore, it is not enough to just provide them with counseling. The conditions under which they are living must also be improved or counseling efforts may be undone. Advocacy itself is not just within the province of the helping professions. Every citizen has the potential of being an advocate through social and political action because the existence of so many hurting people among us is not only morally reprehensible but also it drags society down and exhausts resources.
We are our brothers’ keepers — or, at least, should be. For example, the poverty-wealth gap is associated with “higher rates of health and social problems, lower rates of social goods, a lower population-wide satisfaction and happiness index, and even a lower level of economic growth when human capital is neglected for high-end consumption” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effects _of _economic_inequality).
Some causes of income inequality include technological change, globalization, the eroding value of the minimum wage, inequality of pre-tax, pre-transfer and market incomes, social injustice, lack of infrastructure, climate change, glass ceilings, discrimination and lack of quality education for disenfranchised people. All of these problems can be addressed through changes in social and economic policy. If the Nordic countries can all but eliminate poverty, then the U.S. should also be able to do it.
There are numerous ways that citizens can act in order to eliminate income inequality and the poverty it creates, for example, writing letters to Congress, signing petitions, joining social justice organizations and movements, donating money to good causes, engaging in civil disobedience, voting, running for office, getting involved in the community, volunteering, supporting products, services, and companies that align with our values, boycotting products, services, and companies whose values don’t align with ours, sending faxes, tweets or calling local and federal politicians, sharing and retweeting content on social media and hosting or participating in book clubs or conversation groups. Silence is complicity.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield
