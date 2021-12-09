We salute the memory of Sen. Robert Dole. He visited Prospect Park Press during the 1987 New Hampshire primary. Politics was a gentler game then. The newspapers covered the event as well as The Chesterfield News.
Senator Dole lost the use of his right arm during World War II combat near Bologna, Italy. He served with honor in the Senate representing Kansas from 1969 to 1996 and in the House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969. He was a true patriot and loved his country. Thank you for your service, Senator Dole.
Rest in peace.
LORRAINE and JOE SCRIVANI
West Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.