We are expecting the youth of our country to be our future leaders. We must have hope that they will rise to the serious challenges facing their generation and those who come after them. Let’s make it easier for them to find a way into our state Legislature that does not require them to be independently wealthy. It is just about impossible now for regular people to serve our country. I just don’t get it.
It is no secret that we have an aging population. We can do right by aging Americans, but the next few decades will be difficult. Why is it that federal, state and sometimes local officials are so quick to cut the social services that so many honest, hard-working elders rely upon? I just don’t get it.
Many decades ago, Gen. Washington attempted to gather a poorly equipped militia of man and women, many from New Hampshire, on the muddy banks of the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass., with very few provisions. Since then, and continuing today, thousands of Americans have made the supreme sacrifice for us, including countless more who have been physically and mentally wounded. Their goal: Our freedom! We owe them a debt of gratitude.
We must all exercise our right to vote. Fifteen minutes in the polling place should not be too much to ask for. Do it for me; do it for you; do it for your country. And when you exit the polls, stop and reflect on the fact that you are lucky to live in a democracy where every citizen can vote. The more people who vote, the better represented we will be.
After three decades living outside of Keene, I have returned to my hometown. I want to give back to Keene, and am honored to throw my name into the hat to be considered to represent the great people of our city. I am proud to be from Keene and damn proud to be an American.
BOB BEARD
15 Sullivan St.
Keene
(This writer is a candidate for selectman in Keene’s Ward 2.)
