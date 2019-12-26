Wake up, America!
This great country was an idea from our ancestors, who wrote our Constitution, which gave us as individuals, rights and freedoms that no other country on Earth has.
Are you willing to give these rights away? I fear for our children and grandchildren; if we continue on this road, they may live in a dictatorship. I think about our brave men and women who shed their blood and gave their lives for this great cause that has protected our rights and freedoms until now.
The U.S. president, in my opinion, who lies every other breath, along with his so-called attorney general — who is nothing but a puppet for the president — are leading us into a dark and dangerous future where we and our children may lose our cherished rights and freedoms.
Wake up, America, before it is too late.
TRUMAN BRESHEARS
337 Forest Road
Alstead
