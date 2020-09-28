The presidential election will be upon us before we know it. As things stand, it matters little who wins this election until all politicians are able to unite instead of wasting time both sides playing the blame game. Obviously, this is a long shot.
The tactics both parties use have not worked and if they could have, would have long ago. Instead it goes on and on, going nowhere. I was not fortunate to attend college, yet wonder why government officials educated with degrees remain blinded and lost.
I no longer vote by party, but for a candidate I feel in my heart is honest, will protect all Americans, no matter of color, race, gender, religion and will do only good, enhancing American lives, and bringing world peace.
No one party has all the answers. Voting party against party only brings what we have presently ... a country at war within itself, which can only eventually end in disaster destroyed by its own people. This country is not united so until it is, we need to stop teaching our children, our future, to repeat the pledge of allegiance, as they appear to be useless musings.
Without unity, there can be no reform, without reform, we will lose “America the Beautiful.”
SALLY WOOD
Court Street
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.