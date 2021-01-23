As I write, SAU 29 is deciding whether or not to go back to hybrid teaching.
One thoughtful report at Globalepidemics.org states that whether or not the community has COVID tracers is a key indicator of whether opening can be safe: “Schools face a greater challenge for safe re-openings in contexts where communities will not support mask-wearing in schools or, more broadly, contact tracing and community mitigation strategies.”
New Hampshire doesn’t have COVID tracers, as the COVID Actnow site states: “With 737 new daily cases on average, New Hampshire needs an estimated 3,685 contact tracers on staff to trace each new case to a known case within 48 hours of detection. Per our best available data, New Hampshire has 140 contact tracers.” We only have 140 tracers, and need 3,685 more? This is an incredible dereliction of duty on the part of our state. If our governor is not up to the task, perhaps he should resign.
My sister is a contact tracer in another state. She telephones the person who tests positive, and helps contact their contacts — it isn’t always easy to tell someone you have exposed them to COVID-19. Only if people know they have been exposed can they go into quarantine and reduce the spread. Some people tell her, “I can’t not work for 10 days; how will I pay the rent?” She listens. Then she explains why they need to stay home, and she puts them in touch with someone who can either provide rental assistance or negotiate with the landlord.
If we want to open our schools, we need to hire contact tracers and help people quarantine. If our governor could get his act together and hire tracers, and if the influential members of our community could establish a fund to help people with rent, I would personally put in my $600 stimulus check. In fact, it would feel good to come together and fight like the cohesive community we sometimes are.
If we handle our current outbreak in such a way that each person who gets the disease does not transmit it to anyone else, then next month we will all breathe easier. And if not? This is the moment that tests our mettle. Let us use the tools we have to protect each other.
MARIE DUGGAN
Keene
