We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A May 6 donation request letter from U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan arrived. “We just learned that Mitch McConnell’s super PAC plans to spend $141 million to flip the Senate red.” One third of the U.S. Senate is up for election, therefore, this money alone is over $4 million per candidate. A typical senator who is not in a special category, e.g.: leader, earns around a $1.2 million for six years in office.
A presidential campaign costs upward of $28 million to earn $1.6 million for four years of service, plus a pension of about $200,000 yearly. Sen. Oren Hatch put about $10 million into his 2012 race; earning a $174,000/year salary. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised $31.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Several years ago, Congresswoman Annie Kuster raised $3 million for her campaign; she was criticized for going out of state for money, but as she said, New Hampshire is so small one has to go out of state in order to have the money it takes to run for office.
It is time for campaign finance reform. None of us would be willing to pay such astronomical prices for jobs that pay back so little in return on an investment. Someone besides the media is earning money off political races. Money is spent so favors and bills will be passed for the benefit of donors, and lobbyists will be granted the ear of politicians.
It is time to stop the financial influence of outsiders on our elected politicians and their work that is supposed to be for the benefit of each and every one of us. It is inconceivable, looking at the vast amount of finances required to run for political office, yet the pay for service is little compared to getting there. We know the little man or little woman has minor chance to climb the political ladder if they do not have big money backing them.
Us ordinary citizens are asked in person, by mail and/or email to keep donating our funds in order for candidates to compete for office. We cannot afford our finances being sucked into the political vacuum that never ceases to keep generating higher and higher funds. Each election escalates in financial cost. How long can this process continue until we all falter?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.