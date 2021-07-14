Presently, our country is much divided with many voices being expressed, often in assertive terms meant to signify a more knowledgeable, truthful, moral or correct point of view. Many times, these voices demean or overpower opposing arguments with tirades, presumably feeling shouting will not only vent frustration, but win the argument. Infrequently is there evidence for claims made, or attempt to listen to the other side. And all this in the name of “free speech”?
Maybe we need to examine what free speech means. It has long been accepted that “shouting fire in a crowded theater” without cause violates free speech because it falsely endangers the public. Today much of the rhetoric in America not only endangers many, but leads to lives lost. Rather than bringing us together, free speech often causes dissension instead of enlightenment.
There is no one better in dividing us than past President Trump who fueled divisions, even amongst fellow Republicans, as far back as the presidential debates sponsored by the Republican National Committee in 2015. Recently and most grievously, he has fostered divisiveness by denying his loss in the 2020 presidential race, by his overt attempt to bully officials to change the vote count, and by calling his supporters to Washington to interrupt the democratic procedures of Congress. This is not “free speech” but invective and incendiary public lying. The Senate’s refusal to initiate a bipartisan investigation of these tyrannical acts will be a continued cause of divisiveness in our country. America needs to look at itself with open eyes, and our approach to speech needs to become responsible even more so than free.
FRANK MENEGHINI
Peterborough
