So long as health care in the U.S. is a profit-driven industry, disease prevention will be chronically underfunded. This undermines both the quality, and the dissemination of research.
While I fully support a woman’s right to choose, we must heed the premise behind Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and factor in the potential implications of compromised fertility. Prevention of infertility, in people of all genders, is part of disease prevention.
Medicare for All ensures that important national health measures such as fertility (and the health of our military personnel) are optimized. Passing Medicare for All is as central to women’s rights as it is to our national security. We simply must pass Medicare for All.
DOVE RAINA
Keene
