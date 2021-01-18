Politics aside, my observation of and over the past four years is best summed up in one word: civility — or in my opinion, the lack thereof.
Defined as formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech, historically our leaders, at all levels of government, have been, by-and-large, civil in their behavior toward those with whom they disagreed. It seems to me that the 45th president set the tone and gave license for and to so many average citizens to treat those with whom they disagreed in a more crude and uncivil manner. Case in point is the offensive language that so many use on social media to describe those with whom they take issue.
It has been said that reasonable people can reasonably disagree. Too many of our citizens have largely followed the leader and ignored that sentiment by attacking, both verbally and in some instances physically, those on the opposite side of any particular issue. Why does vulgarity have to punctuate so many posts on the various social media platforms? Have we become unable as a society to express ourselves by using proper language?
To be clear, I am accusing some members and followers on all sides of the political spectrum, for being at fault. But to be even more clear, I believe that the lack of civility that is permeating society started at the highest levels of leadership.
God bless, stay safe and be well.
FREDERICK B. PARSELLS
Keene
