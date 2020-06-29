George Floyd’s murder looks to be a tipping point for millions of Americans and for good reason. In the past seven years, there has been repeated public outcry when another police killing of an unarmed Black person gets national attention. Yet the numbers haven’t really changed and that’s just not acceptable.
While some old ideas for reducing police violence have merit, we need more comprehensive reforms and we need to consider new ideas as well.
My intention in writing this letter is to encourage people to look at proposals for change with an open mind. When I taught at Keene State College, I always emphasized critical thinking, which means to examine new ideas closely, respectfully, and with an open mind. Respect literally means to look again: re + spect.
One such idea is defunding police departments. At first, I thought “you’re kidding.” But I read several articles and found that most of the defunding proposals do not mean disbanding police departments, but rather, using some of the police department budget for new programs, especially where other programs have not been effective.
For example, in Austin, Texas, and Eugene, Ore., responses to some 911 calls involve sending a team that includes people with mental health training rather than police. There is evidence that such practices would have made a difference in many cases in which unarmed people were killed by police. In Camden, N.J., crime has dropped since it dissolved its police force and rebuilt it in 2013 with a focus on community engagement.
Whether you are left-leaning or right-leaning, any substantive progress on this and other important issues will need consensus among a majority of the population. When we have open minds which involves being willing to truly listen to another perspective, we then stand a chance at having civil conversations where all voices are heard. In the end, this often leads to decisions and policies that serve us all for the better.
TOM BASSAREAR
60 Leverett St.
Keene
