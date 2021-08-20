This is a stranger-helping-a-stranger story that acts as an antidote to discouragement and despair.
My wife and I were at a nursery and she spontaneously decided she wanted to buy two trees. When we got to the car, we were trying to figure out how to make them fit. A woman in a white pickup saw our dilemma and asked me where we were going. I told her.
She said she would drive them. I thanked her and told her I would pay her. She adamantly refused. She told me she grew up on a farm and learned to help others. I would say so.
She followed us home and I tried once more to give her 20 dollars. No dice. Her name was Jane and the world would be a better place with more Janes in it.
JACK COEY
Keene
