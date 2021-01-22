The COVID vaccine has been out for over a month, yet our community is still in the dark about vaccinations.
In a recent call to a Cheshire Medical Center physician, a patient was told that they don’t know what is going on with vaccinating and didn’t know who was in charge of the program. They did know that medical personnel are being vaccinated.
This is unacceptable. For Cheshire Medical Center, which prides itself as an integral part of our community, to not keep this community informed is a real failure. When a physician in the system does not know what is going on, there is a real problem.
Our community needs to know what the plan is, where are we in this plan, how plans may need to be changed, and what the plan is to communicate this information. The community deserves nothing less.
PAM CLARK
Westmoreland
