The negative impact of having a Republican-led Legislature in New Hampshire could not be clearer.
As such, it is so important that people get out to vote for Andrew Maneval in the upcoming special election for Cheshire County’s District 9.
Andrew cares deeply about the environment, affordable housing, and issues of reproductive justice, has an extensive history of involvement in our community, and is endorsed by One Fair Wage, AFL-CIO and the Sierra Club. Andrew is a person of integrity who will champion public policy that will benefit all Granite Staters.
As the only state representative serving Cheshire County who is both a young Democrat and a woman, I want to speak to how this election will impact young people. Republicans recently passed a budget that irresponsibly cuts the business enterprise tax, the business profits tax, the rooms and meals tax and the interest and dividends tax, resulting in revenue decline for the state. Consequently, there will be massive cuts to social services and education. Costs will shift to towns, likely forcing them to increase property taxes, which will disproportionately harm folks on fixed incomes and young folks just beginning their careers.
Ending the Republican trifecta in our state is the only way we’ll stop the inhumane public policy championed by the GOP. Each Democrat elected to the Legislature is one step closer to that end.
I full-heartedly endorse Andrew Maneval. This election is incredibly important for Granite Staters and for Cheshire County as we work to end the Republican trifecta that has been so devastating for our state.
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Keene in the N.H. House.)
