It has become evident during this crisis, that we need a leader for all the people, not just those who think the virus is a hoax and that mobs intimidating state governors with assault weapons are “good people.”
I have supported Joe Biden since his appearance here in Keene last August. He will lead based on science and the best advice, not political judgments.
During events like this pandemic, we just aren’t getting desperately-needed empathy from our current president. From personal experience, Joe has compassion and empathy to all.
When I met Joe, I told him thanks for leading the battle to find a cure for cancer. When I related that I have terminal cancer, the degree of compassion, empathy, and human love has changed and saved my life.
The staff has continued to reach out to me. So I know the kind of leader he will be because I know what kind of man he is.
The world is a troubled place, and we need a uniting, compassionate leader, not a divider.
I will continue to be a supporter of Joe, and urge that a vote for Joe is a vote to heal our country.
EUGENE FALTUS
282 Marcy Hill Road
Swanzey
