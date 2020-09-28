In this year of conflict and confusion about COVID-19, about racism, the meaning and oversight of law and order, about fact and fiction, and even the weather, the need for responsible government is surely clearer than ever. And as Gov. Cuomo of New York has stunningly demonstrated in these last six harrowing months, we need responsible government in both state and federal government.
So in this New Hampshire gubernatorial election, what should we look for? The greatest need is attention to its chronic shortage of revenue to invest particularly in the infrastructure that enables the life and livelihood of everyone in New Hampshire. Foremost in both cost and consequence must be education. Its return of investment is immeasurable.
Yet, as every school board knows, New Hampshire’s investments in education have long fallen dismayingly short. Even in making some sense of the confusions of the present, the resources available through education offer valuable understanding and resolution. The accumulated knowledge of science, for example, goes some way to explaining the world’s most difficult problems as well as to providing paths toward their solution.
Even more than facility in navigating legislative processes, New Hampshire now needs in its leadership, knowledge of the affairs of state that allows critical appraisal of costly outdated practices and creativity in engaging the opportunities of the present to find new revenue from new sources. One possibility, for example, is in establishing a state bank.
This is the outlook that I greatly hope to see Dan Feltes take on in confronting Gov. Sununu’s backward-looking approach to these increasingly difficult and ever more important problems in both New Hampshire and the nation.
JANET COLLETT
45 Beaver St.
Keene
