Why do we ignore crisis warnings, such as with tobacco, opioids, the housing bubble and greenhouse warming? In each case, business interests spread doubts and delay action to maximize profits. Those interests influence our governments, preventing rules to protect us.
Greenhouse gases kill and destroy property indiscriminately and increase the suffering for future generations and countless species. Since 1880 we’ve raised carbon dioxide levels from 280 parts per million to 415 ppm, which has raised average temperatures by 1.8 degrees F (1 C). More than half of fossil-fuel emissions have come in the last 25 years, so it’s accelerating. Scientists estimate we have 12 years to dramatically reduce emissions. We’re starting to see that climate change is really an all-enveloping threat that promises to impact every life lived on the planet in some way.
For a livable world, we need action now.
U.S. House Bill 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, puts money in every household budget and brings greenhouse-gas emissions down 90 percent by 2050. Please support this effective, equitable, efficient and achievable bipartisan climate solution to price carbon. It gives the revenue to households as dividends. Let’s tax what we burn, not what we earn, and unleash American ingenuity.
In New Hampshire, overriding vetoes Wednesday and Thursday means these modest steps:
House Bill 365 expands net metering, freeing businesses, towns and school districts to generate more clean power.
Senate Bill 168 increases the percentage of the state’s solar energy to 5.4 percent by 2025, from the 0.7 percent utilities now supply.
Senate Bill 72 strengthens the state requirement that utilities must get 25 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2025.
Senate Bill 205 returns control of energy-efficiency programs to the Public Utilities Commission, removing political influence.
Local actions include Radically Rural Thursday and Friday to learn more about Solarize, community solar, electric vehicles, Ready for 100 percent and energy efficiency. Friday, at 11 a.m. at Keene State College and 3 p.m. on Central Square, gather to raise awareness of the crisis https://strikewithus.org.
We can no longer afford elected officials who ignore warnings from scientists, our military, a rapidly growing number of citizens and businesses. This is a failure to protect us from losses of life and property, social and economic upheaval and endangers children.
Decades of delay mean we’ll need to adapt but continued delays make it harder and more costly. It’s time to act for a livable world.
J. KONDOS
P.O. Box 584, Spofford
