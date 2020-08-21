Thanks to The Sentinel for the excellent report (“Standoff on US virus relief package leaves damage all around,” Aug. 11) on the D.C. standoff on the next COVID relief package and the importance of keeping families in safe, stable homes during the pandemic.
Millions of low-income renters are under threat of eviction and homelessness. COVID-19 has cost millions of Americans their jobs, and states closings threaten more. When people cannot work, they cannot pay the rent. The Aspen Institute estimates that without action from Congress, over 30-40 million low-income renters at risk of losing their homes by December.
The New Hampshire delegation is on board. Both Reps. Kuster and Pappas supported the Heroes Act in May, with its $100 billion in emergency rental assistance, a national moratorium on eviction and expansion of SNAP and EITC. Sens. Shaheen and Hassan are vocal on the need for action. And there appears to be some bipartisan support in Congress for provisions helping renters to stay housed and landlords to get paid. They will also allow families to put food on the table, since cost-burdened renters who pay over 50 percent of their rent often must choose between rent and other necessities.
So why the delay and dithering? It has been 87 days since the House passed the Heroes Act. The White House is stalling, and the president’s executive action on evictions is just smoke — it doesn’t stop evictions nor provide any new funds to help people pay rent. It does nothing.
We need Congress and the White House to resume active negotiations now. The country needs enact a COVID-19 deal that includes $100 billion in emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions, as well as extension of unemployment benefits, temporary expansion of SNAP to feed hungry families, and expanded EITC to help working families stretch their dollars.
Please join me in calling Sens. Shaheen and Hassan, and Reps. Kuster and Pappas (Congressional Switchboard number: 202-224-3121), as well as the president, (202-456-1111), urging them to get negotiations back on track, but holding out for robust provisions for rental assistance, eviction moratorium and unemployment insurance. There is no time to waste. The well-being of our people is the life blood of this country. We need action now.
LUCINDA WINSLOW
107 Smith Road
Antrim
