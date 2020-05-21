Not many people may make the association, but I believe that absolute national sovereignty is a significant contributor to the pandemic, not to mention past world wars.
This is because any country can do whatever it pleases regardless of the impact it has on other countries. The wild-animal trade called “wet” markets is the source of the pandemic, because wild animals are stacked in crates on top of each other, causing bodily fluids to mix in very toxic ways.
World federalism would end that practice. Hitler would never have been able to arm to the teeth and invade Germany’s neighbors had it not been for absolute national sovereignty. The planet is small and what one country does can affect many other countries in very dangerous ways. It’s time for the end of absolute national sovereignty and the establishment of international oversight.
Countries can still have sovereignty in most areas. The U.S. Federalist system is an excellent model of states’ rights balanced with national oversight.
