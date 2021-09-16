At the beginning of our COVID-19 fight in 2020, we were told by the previous administration we needn’t be concerned, it would soon go away, and they kept repeating that story even as the numbers grew by leaps and bounds all over the world. As the situation worsened, too many still believed that story. For some, it was politics; for some, misinformation; and for some, the continued lies.
In early 2021, we had the vaccines. We were on the road to recovery; shots for elders, then middle-aged, then 12 and over. The numbers of infections were down as were the numbers of deaths. We were looking forward to going about without masks, businesses were opening and there were social gatherings. But, then the progress slowed.
And, POW, the delta variant. It showed us the longer this virus hung around, the better chance of a mutation. And it showed us the virus was hanging around because too many were not getting vaccinated.
There were still actions that could keep delta at bay: masks, social distancing, washing hands; but the one action that saved lives was vaccination.
After more than a year of this fight, it is understandable we were tired of it: tired of the masks; tired of staying home; tired of home schooling; tired of not seeing friends and families; tired, tired, tired.
Given this new mutation, there was no choice but to continue the fight or all we had done would be for naught. The biggest threat now is those who are choosing to think only of themselves, their own truths. This lack of caring for our children, our communities, our country is unacceptable and dangerous!
We must be convincing our family, friends and acquaintances to get vaccinated so to be allowed to return to safe living, that the unvaccinated will not be allowed these advantages. We must band together or we will all fail together.
MARILYN BRITTON
Peterborough
