How much longer can we watch as a crazed monster Putin is allowed to freely annihilate a peace-loving people? When is the time to enjoin Ukraine and stop watching from the sidelines as the slaughter goes on? We proclaim we are the defenders of democracy, yet, the U.N., NATO, the U.S. and the European Union are all afraid to intervene, worrying how Putin would react, worrying about World War III.
War is hell, but sometimes we must fight for the sake of freedom. As North Korea, China, Iran look on and see no one will step up to help save Ukrainians, they see it as their free pass to do the same. This surely will not prevent World War III — sooner or later, it will come — as long as good people everywhere do nothing.
The atrocities are incomprehensible, yet Ukraine has shown the courage to continue to fight on to defend its homeland — and despite their daily pleas for assistance, we watch. Sanctions will not save the women and little children who are being brutalized and murdered. Ukrainians are not counting how many oligarch yachts the world seizes.
Our fathers fought in World War II against the atrocities of Hitler — now, in Ukraine the horrors of Putin are on full display to the world. It is time for us to decide who we really are. It grieves me to not be helping; it sickens me to see the depths of darkness man can commit against innocents.
If not now, when will we make a stand? In this Holy Season, please pray for peace in Ukraine, pray someone steps up, not in fear, but in strength, to put an end to this horror. And please do not complain about the cost of gas as our great sacrifice.
