Here we are into our third month of “stay at home if possible.” In five months we go to the polls for voting in this important election. Do we really expect people to cram into voting lines risking themselves and the older poll workers including elected town officials?
As we open up more businesses, gatherings of people show more cases of COVID-19 flare up in New Hampshire. Scientists and doctors are saying there may be a letdown late summer, but expect a resurgence of the virus with cold weather returning in October. Our experts are predicting the month before our election, virus numbers will again be rising. We have the opportunity to protect our citizens and our elected officials need to be standing with our voters in protecting their rights, not only of voting but of staying healthy and alive.
All our citizens need to be safe in partaking of their voting rights and responsibilities. Let’s have mail-in voting available for those voters who do not feel comfortable mingling in public to cast their say in our government. This needs to be an ongoing option for elections. Whether because of a pandemic or other issues, keeping voting a viable option is a necessary component of our society. People have braved stormy weather and rushed back from work to get their say at our voting booths. Now we ask them to risk their health and life in order to satisfy whose desires?
Everyone of voting age has a say in running our country and let’s not risk people’s lives because we insist on sending them into a crowd in order to make marks on a ballot, which can easily be done ahead of time in the safety of their own home.
Say no to risking lives due to the COVID-19 virus or any other impediment.
Thank you,
KATH ALLEN
20 Woodland Heights, No. 106
Peterborough
(Editor note: The attorney general and secretary of state have ruled anyone who fears for their health during this year’s elections due to the coronavirus pandemic may vote by absentee ballot. But they must apply for and obtain that ballot, citing that reason.)
