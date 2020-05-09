Over the coming months, I believe we will come to find it was a huge mistake to shut down our economies and isolate in this crisis. Yes, there are those who needed to be protected in the over-60 population and a few under 60. For most of the population and the world, we may have created an even worse crisis. Creating a shutdown of the world’s economy has the potential to create an economic apocalypse that could create an unstable situation worldwide with the loss of millions of lives.
Let me tell you what I see happening right now in third-world countries. They do not have the reserves to shut down their economies like we have without putting their people at risk. As a result, when they are not working they do not have the money for food and do not have the body fat to sustain themselves for very long, as we do in this country.
In our world today 842.521 million are in need of food — they are undernourished — and 30,000 a day are dying (see worldometer.com). If we fail to act now, the numbers above will increase fast. If we don’t reactivate our meat processing plants in Brazil, the United States and Canada we will see meat disappearing from our shelves in the next few weeks. (“Americans on cusp of meat shortage,” The Sentinel, April 28)
We need to put our workforce and the rest of the world back to work immediately to save our economy and all the other economies of the world and the lives they sustain, while practicing good health safety practices to protect our workforce. If we act now we can avoid a worldwide depression and save millions of lives from lack of food. The cure must not become more deadly than the disease.
BRAD LANE
47 Blake Road
Swanzey
