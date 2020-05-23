One side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic/lockdown has received scant consideration: the censoring of questions and information from reputable scientists and medical doctors.
This hits me hard for a very good reason. From 1940-45, I lived in Holland under Nazi occupation. First, radio and newspaper coverage was censored. Though strictly forbidden, we could still listen to the BBC. Next, all our radios were confiscated. In school, our history textbooks were collected and returned later with new, corrected pages glued over old sections that did not suit the authorities.
All of that was history by 1945. Never again would the free world allow such thought control! But what’s happening right now in the U.S.? The media, Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube now condone censorship; it supposedly serves the “greater good.”
In the current crisis, ordinary people cannot be trusted to sort out contradictory information, but instead should be happy to let the leading doctors and media executives decide what’s good for them to hear. Highly credentialed MDs and other professionals (hundreds worldwide) are now censored. They raise crucial issues around the lockdown, testing and treatment of COVID-19, accuracy of death counts, etc.
Fortunately, one mainstream pundit recently spoke out forcefully: “More informed debate is exactly what we need to make wise decisions going forward. Unfortunately for all of us, informed debate is exactly what the authorities don’t want. They want unquestioned obedience so they are cracking down on free expression.” (Tucker Carlson, Fox News).
Keene Sentinel: where’s the informed debate in your pages?
GERHARD BEDDING
25 Ivy Drive, No. 43
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.