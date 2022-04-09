In a March 17 letter to the editor, “Support efforts to save democracy,” I said it seems we and Ukraine are fighting the same fight; they with weapons, and we with words — so far. Their foe — Putin; ours the GOP leadership and their followers. So we need to keep abreast of what’s happening so to be part of the solution — to speak out.
There are two major battles in this war. One is voting for Democratic governors as the best line of defense for voting rights. The Democratic Governors Association is the only group solely taking this on. They have had many wins and are working hard on more. Therefore it behooves all of us to support them. Write to DGA Executive Director Noam Lee at DGA, P.O. Box 96818, Washington, D.C., 20077-7487 to learn how.
A second battle is stopping another Article V Convention, such as was held in 1787. Then, it was held with the highest of intentions. Now, there are secret groups working behind Big Money to get enough states to call for a second Article V Convention; groups such as Tea Party Patriots, QAnon, ALEC and the Kochs.
They have publicly stated on Fox News their nefarious goals — to rewrite our constitution; take away freedoms and gain power. According to the well-known, nonpartisan group Common Cause, only seven more states need to pass the appropriate legislation to call for this convention. Just last year, Common Cause defeated over 150 resolutions calling for this convention. They need our help. Write to Common Cause, P.O. Box 98057-7208 or visit them at defendourconstitution.org.
There are many other people and actions working against our democracy, but they are not as dangerous, or as well organized as this group. Their planning has been in the works for years!
