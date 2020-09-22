For those of you who want Trump to be a one term president, please watch the videos of the protests in Belarus on YouTube.
Belarus recently had an election, on Aug. 9. President Lukashenko was supposedly elected to a sixth term where he has been president for 26 years. The opposition says the election was rigged, partly due to Putin, Russia’s dictator. Putin supports Lukashenko just as Putin supports Trump.
We are soon faced with a similar travesty, in which Biden may win the popular vote, but Trump will retain power. I think the Belarus election is a foreshadowing of our own. I also think the mass protests that have been happening there since the rigged election, may topple Lukashenko.
I believe the size of the protests in Belarus will need to happen here to remove Trump from office. So if you really want Trump to be a one-term president, not only vote for Joe Biden on Nov. 3, but be ready to take to our streets with your family and friends on Nov. 4, if Trump refuses to accept the election results.
CHRISTOPHER AGUDA-BROWN
23 North Lincoln St.
Keene
