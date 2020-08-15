Without any hesitation, we both fully support Craig Thompson for Executive Council.
Nearly 10 years ago, Erika started teaching at the Harrisville Children’s Center, which is where we had the great pleasure of meeting Craig and his family. It was her honor to teach both of his children and we quickly realized that Craig is a strong family man, hard worker, valued community member and loyal friend. His beliefs and actions to elicit change appealed to us, we found an instant ally in our new community of Harrisville.
Craig’s work as a state representative, along with his full-time job as both a farmer and a loving father, has proved to be significant. His support and actions to fight for climate change, health care, fair wages for all are just some examples of Craig’s tireless efforts to create a safer world for everyone.
We voted Craig two years ago for state representative and have been nothing but pleased. We have heard countless testimonies about his fearless ability to challenge and promote change. Craig is a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to watching him thrive as a member of the Executive Council.
During this time of grave injustice and social unrest, we look to Craig. He will help us remember to stay positive, look forward, and work for change! In a crumbling society, we need elected leaders like him.
We are proud to cast our vote for Craig Thompson on Sept. 8! Please follow our lead for a better world.
ERIKA CURTISS and JOHN BALLOU
26 Kadakit St., No. 2
Harrisville
