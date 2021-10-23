In celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day nearly 800 workers at Amazon and Google demand that their employers cancel a billion-dollar contract for providing cloud services to Israel.
This technology will enable Israel to further spy on its sub-citizens, the Palestinians.
Only one third, roughly, of Palestinians live under Israel’s civil laws. They have certain citizenship rights, but even they are divided into six different degrees of inferiority.
About one third of Palestinians live under military law in the West Bank. They have no civil rights. The remaining third, almost 2 million, are militarily fenced in in Gaza.
The U.S.’s creation of Indian reservations in the 19th century was reprehensible. We all agree.
No U.S. reservation, however, built a 30-foot-high cement wall to keep the natives out and manned that wall with soldiers to shoot all trespassers.
We boldly lament what happened to the Indians, are silent about subjugation of Palestinians.
American workers at Amazon and Google, bucking the Israeli lobby, deserve praise for trying to limit the oppressiveness of the indigenous under Israel’s control.
JAMES G. SMART
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.