A recent letter reminded me of the saying, “Everybody hates a lawyer, until you need one.” Certainly all of us have heard of silly lawsuits when MacDonald’s hot coffee burns someone. Duh! However, not all legal needs are foolish.
When your new neighbor, a financially well-funded business, decides to build a small noisy factory in your residential only neighborhood, you need help. Zoning regulations are created and approved or rejected by voters, and this commercial use violates voters’ rights and decisions.
You feel certain the zoning board will reject the company’s case asking for an exception or variance. This happens, but the business decides to go to court. They have an entire legal fleet. You have frustration. ZBA is your voice in court.
The recent petition article made the playing field more equal. Right now the selectmen may decide to allow already budgeted money to represent voters’ decisions in court or the selectmen may say “no” to legal expenses to represent your rights represented by the ZBA in court.
David versus Goliath. Since courts will not allow voters to use a slingshot, the company will likely win by default.
During my three terms as a ZBA member, I can only recall two instances when a ZBA decision was challenged in court. The first involved Home Depot and was resolved by the selectmen approving funds and working together with the ZBA for a successful resolution.
The more recent example was the Navian Development that showed selectmen support of the ZBA and close communication and working together was not as expected.
Respect for voters’ rights, tax impact and equal voices for all parties has been a strong ethical basis for ZBA decisions and the reason the same questions are used in all public hearings for all variances and exceptions. No person or board is more equal.
Redirecting attention to name calling or hating lawyers is not helpful. Respecting voters’ decisions and balancing power are vital!
MARCIA BRECKENRIDGE
Rindge
(This writer is vice chair of the Rindge Zoning Board of Adjustment.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.