As a Quaker, I have spent my adult life seeking nonviolent solutions to conflict. I regularly fall short — more in my thoughts and words than in my physical actions. When I catch myself, I try to make amends.
I believe nonviolence, physical and spiritual, is the only path to peace. Yet I take exception to comments about demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. When I hear a white person say, “It’s fine to protest in an orderly fashion, but violence is carrying it too far,” or “Destruction of property is unacceptable,” I can only reflect that I haven’t walked in the shoes of a black person. Willingly or not, I benefit from a system that privileges me while doing violence to others on the basis of skin color.
I don’t condone violence. This means that first of all I don’t condone the violence done to George Floyd, or to anyone else on the long list of black persons who have lost their lives to officials charged with protecting them as citizens. I don’t condone destruction of property, but I condone even less the wanton destruction of black human bodies.
For all of my seven decades black voices have pled: “Please stop lynching us. Please stop polluting the air in our neighborhoods, stop poisoning our drinking water. Please stop killing us.” Small children learn please is the magic word; but please hasn’t worked.
It’s not for me to say what approach brown and black people should take. My role, as an American of European descent, is to call myself and others of my background to examine and address the racism that is inherent in each of us in order to bring about a just, peaceful society.
MARGARET HAWTHORN
16 Mountain Road, Rindge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.